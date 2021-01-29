Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Marcus & Millichap at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 2.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 211.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 38.7% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

MMI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,194. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $40.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $600,039.00. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

