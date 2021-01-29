Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $3.63 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,165 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of PGX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,451. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

