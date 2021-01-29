Chatham Capital Group Inc. Invests $4.39 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VEU stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.70. 153,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,897. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.