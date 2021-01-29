Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 11,125 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,934.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 68,104 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.88. 5,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,129. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average is $84.85. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $96.73.

