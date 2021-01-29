Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 14,835 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after acquiring an additional 861,033 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,131,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,783,000 after buying an additional 192,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,741,000 after buying an additional 277,492 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,993,000 after buying an additional 387,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,748,000 after buying an additional 208,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,594. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69.

