Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.3% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

