Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 5,263 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,120,766. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

