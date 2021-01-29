Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (NZP.V) (CVE:NZP) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (NZP.V) (CVE:NZP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.10. Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (NZP.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.37 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (NZP.V) Company Profile (CVE:NZP)

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited operates as a junior mineral development company. It focuses on the development and exploitation of the Chatham Rise rock phosphate deposit, which comprises a mining permit covering an area of 820 square kilometers located to the east of Christchurch, New Zealand; and international phosphate projects.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (NZP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (NZP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.