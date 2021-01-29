Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, an increase of 311.0% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CHEK opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHEK. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.