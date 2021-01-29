Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Chemed worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 66,371.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,626,096 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $48,286,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $27,789,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Chemed by 207.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $11,348,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $1,091,484.88. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total transaction of $1,940,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,746,905.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,959,739 in the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $520.12 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $330.01 and a one year high of $560.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $530.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

