Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4,049.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 217,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 12,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Chevron stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

