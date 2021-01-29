Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,518 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.08% of Chevron worth $124,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

