Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $89.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

