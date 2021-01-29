Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Satish Mehta Sells 11,912 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,195,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,449 shares in the company, valued at $13,097,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Satish Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chewy alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Satish Mehta sold 55,017 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $4,659,939.90.

Chewy stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,040,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,145. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $115.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.79 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 624.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.39.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.