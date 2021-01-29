Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.61% of Chewy worth $227,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 624.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 41.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $47,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 65,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $5,506,431.70. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $12,573,206.80. Insiders sold 674,094 shares of company stock valued at $62,534,253 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.69. The company had a trading volume of 67,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.39 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.27.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.39.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

