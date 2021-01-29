Chicago Capital LLC Buys 425 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,672 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,817,229 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $404,188,000 after purchasing an additional 67,310 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 51,408 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 231,776 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $51,552,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 278,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $61,868,000 after buying an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.93.

Shares of MSFT opened at $238.93 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $242.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.71 and its 200-day moving average is $213.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

