Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 25,261 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 260.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,261 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $92.19. 3,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,407. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $94.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

