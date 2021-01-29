Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

VB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.33. The company had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,157. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $210.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.52.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.