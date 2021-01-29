Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.16. 764,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,851,262. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

