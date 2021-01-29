Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $529.55. 77,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170,298. The company has a market cap of $327.79 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $528.39 and its 200-day moving average is $509.48. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

