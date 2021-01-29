Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 12,976 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 224.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,092,000 after acquiring an additional 376,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,745,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.00. 59,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,119. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $202.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

