Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 1,564 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $73.16. 764,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,851,262. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $75.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

