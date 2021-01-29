Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,886 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,749,000 after purchasing an additional 565,638 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.84. The company had a trading volume of 38,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,312. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $124.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

