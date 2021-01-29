Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $17.21 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $17,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $434.29. The stock had a trading volume of 48,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,126. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $452.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $428.79 and its 200-day moving average is $376.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

