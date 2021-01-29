Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,834,000. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. 1,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,746. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

