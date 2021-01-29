Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 224.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $197.00. 59,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,119. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $202.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

