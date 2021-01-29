Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $33.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.2% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 66,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $208.58. 12,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,486. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.18 and a 200-day moving average of $188.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

