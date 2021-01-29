Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $8.21 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $67.80. 38,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $68.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

