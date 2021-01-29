Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $67.80. 38,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $68.67.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

