Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,970. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $219.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.31 and a 200 day moving average of $196.26.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

