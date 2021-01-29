Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

ARKK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.55. 195,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.94. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $149.85.

