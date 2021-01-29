Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 485,852 shares of company stock worth $155,899,982. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.16. 91,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,295. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $318.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.06.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

