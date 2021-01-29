Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.33. 624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,157. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $210.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.12 and a 200-day moving average of $171.52.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.