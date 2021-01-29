Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after buying an additional 600,413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,109,000 after purchasing an additional 741,517 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,853,000 after purchasing an additional 369,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.53. 1,267,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,855,018. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.45 and its 200 day moving average is $181.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

