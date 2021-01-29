Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 20,569 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,569 shares during the period. Mplx comprises about 0.8% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3,439.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Mplx by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.33. 4,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,909. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $172,500.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

