Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 2,544 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 0.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $33,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.82.

NYSE CCI traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,702. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.20. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

