Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 38,107 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,107 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,082,387. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

