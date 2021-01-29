Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises approximately 0.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,732,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.82.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.20. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

