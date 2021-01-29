Chiliz (CHZ) Market Capitalization Hits $110.17 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $110.17 million and $55.90 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.17 or 0.00766346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00044001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.24 or 0.03821886 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013395 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,442,628,749 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

Chiliz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

