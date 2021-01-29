Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Insider David Jakeman Sells 3,211 Shares

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CMRX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,394. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $531.14 million, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chimerix by 546.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

