China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Short Interest Down 92.1% in January

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the December 31st total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHGI remained flat at $$0.18 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 108,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,291. China Carbon Graphite Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile
