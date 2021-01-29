China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Short Interest Down 92.1% in January

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the December 31st total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHGI remained flat at $$0.18 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 108,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,291. China Carbon Graphite Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage.

