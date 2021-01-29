China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Update

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of JRJC stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. China Finance Online has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $31.40.
China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.00%.
About China Finance Online
China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.
