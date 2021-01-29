China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Update

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JRJC stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. China Finance Online has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $31.40.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.