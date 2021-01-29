China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Down 64.9% in January

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of CIHKY traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.80. The company had a trading volume of 70,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. China Merchants Bank has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $195.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

