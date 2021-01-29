China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Stock Price Down 7.1%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) was down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77.

About China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Others segments.

