China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Down 98.7% in January

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CSUAY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.49. 56,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.32. China Shenhua Energy has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Shenhua Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

