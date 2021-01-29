China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the December 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CXDC stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. China XD Plastics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $77.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $290.06 million during the quarter. China XD Plastics had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

