China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Short Interest Update

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 582,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of China Xiangtai Food stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. China Xiangtai Food has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.74.
China Xiangtai Food Company Profile
