China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Short Interest Update

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 582,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of China Xiangtai Food stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. China Xiangtai Food has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.74.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

