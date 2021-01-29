China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CYYHF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,498. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

