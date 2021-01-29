China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Short Interest Up 184.7% in January

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 184.7% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ZXAIY stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. China Zenix Auto International has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%.

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed, tubeless, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, including wheel discs.

