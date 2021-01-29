Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,900 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the December 31st total of 2,191,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CFTLF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,058. Chinasoft International has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

About Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers ResourceOne and TopLink/TSA+ software, and Ark big data middleware platforms.

