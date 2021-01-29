Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,900 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the December 31st total of 2,191,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.3 days.
OTCMKTS:CFTLF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,058. Chinasoft International has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.
About Chinasoft International
